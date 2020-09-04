https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/04/bs-story-from-the-atlantic-claiming-trump-skipped-visit-to-american-military-cemetery-in-france-calling-them-losers-falls-apart/

This whole ‘story’ about Trump disrespecting dead American troops in France is a ridiculous stretch, even for The Atlantic. When will these media types realize THEY are helping re-elect Trump when they go so far off the rails? Seriously. We are seeing more and more people who did not vote for Trump who have said they WILL this year, mainly because of the crazy media.

Case in point:

New, from @TheAtlantic: Trump skipped a visit to an American military cemetery in France after calling the dead “losers” for getting killed: Full story here: https://t.co/4PUGrR7tCS — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 3, 2020

We get it, they hate the guy, but c’mon with this nonsense … surely they had to know someone, somewhere would be keeping receipts.

Regarding the lede of this story: I obtained documents from the Navy via #FOIA about Trump’s 2018 trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris and the documents say his transport was canceled by the Navy due to rain. https://t.co/oNWsvAPy1z pic.twitter.com/keFtW7QC8b — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 4, 2020

So it was the weather.

We sort of remember this happening, they were all making a big deal about how he wouldn’t go out in the rain to visit a cemetery. Guess when that wasn’t a big enough PEARL CLUTCH they decided to take it a step further with this garbage.

Folks: Dem or GOP, respect yourself enough to analyze the story rationally. You have two named witnesses — @DanScavino and @SarahHuckabee — denying all. And a FOIA’d document in conflict with one claim.@TheAtlantic: Anonymous sources. No evidence they exist. https://t.co/au6usV42S7 — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) September 4, 2020

Nameless, faceless sources are the bread and butter of the traditional media.

Now, a third named witness: John Bolton, in his book, states the version of events from the FOIA’d Navy document. Great catch by Meridith McGraw. Folks: Never willingly be a pawn in these media ops. Respect yourselves, or be manipulated.https://t.co/qGA4G0hu4K — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) September 4, 2020

Bolton isn’t exactly a friend of the president’s.

C’mon, people.

I spoke to @LeeSmithDC a couple months ago. He gave me this simple nugget. Some perspective on how to analyze what the media and @TheDemocrats throw at you in the coming months: “Literally everything they said about Russia for 4 years has proven false.” https://t.co/YEj2bmmYfU — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) September 4, 2020

Yeah yeah, the election is less than two months away and we expect these folks to really go all out in trying to destroy Trump, especially since Biden is sucking wind, but only the dumbest of the dumb would believe this tripe from The Atlantic. Although, considering who their readers are …

Never mind. Heh.

***

