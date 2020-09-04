https://www.outkick.com/joe-rogans-new-texas-studio-is-complete/

Joe Rogan’s showed off his new Texas studio on his Instagram.

To put it accurately, it looks like the inside of a rocketship. A —very — red ride.

Unless it’s coming later in the process, Rogan left his signature American flag wall behind.

In July, when Rogan teased his new set, we predicted the flag would be painted on the walls and ceiling.

The drastic change didn’t stop there.

Here are more looks:

Upgrade or downgrade?

