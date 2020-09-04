https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/campaign-ad-gun-puts-pelosi-rage/

A campaign ad by a “gun-toting” House Republican candidate in Georgia has enraged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who regards it as a “threat.”

The ad features a meme of Marjorie Taylor Greene holding an AR-15 beside images of the “squad” of far-left House women over the headline “Squad’s Worst Nightmare,” reported “Washington Secrets” columnist Paul Bedard.

“Republican Leader @kevinomccarthy must immediately condemn this dangerous threat of violence against Democratic Congresswomen,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

This post on Facebook by Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon adherent & likely winner of House seat in Congress, shows her holding a rifle gun & seemingly threatening @AOC @RashidaTlaib @IlhanMN. It has 4.6k likes and comments, and nearly 1,500 shares on Facebook, per CrowdTangle. pic.twitter.com/Lk2c5kK8vb — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) September 4, 2020

Actually Nancy, we need to remove you from Congress. Congressman Steve Scalise was shot by a left-wing terrorist, and the next day you blamed Republicans. Senator Rand Paul was hounded by a BLM / ANTIFA mob last week and could have lost his life. https://t.co/3PQSRe8dnG — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2020

Greene responded to Pelosi: “Actually Nancy, we need to remove you from Congress. Congressman Steve Scalise was shot by a left-wing terrorist, and the next day you blamed Republicans.”

One of the squad members, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said the image of an “assault rifle” next to their images was an “incitement.”

Green replied: “Relax @IlhanMN, it’s just a meme. What isn’t a meme is BLM/ANTIFA violence, rioting, and destruction that occurred on Minneapolis streets. While your city was being burned and innocent people of color like David Dorn were killed, you called BLM/ANTIFA peaceful protesters.”

Relax @IlhanMN, it’s just a meme. What isn’t a meme is BLM / ANTIFA violence, rioting, and destruction that occurred on Minneapolis streets. While your city was being burned and innocent people of color like David Dorn were killed, you called BLM / ANTIFA peaceful protesters. https://t.co/IDnDZbDki5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2020

Taylor told Bedard: “I ran for office to expose, confront, and defeat the radical left. I scare them so much, they’re trying to cancel me out even before I’ve been elected. But like President Trump, what they say about me is what they think about you. These Socialist radicals will never defeat this American woman. And I will continue fighting to Keep America Great.”

The report said she’s likely to win her race because the 14th congressional district in Georgia is overwhelmingly Republican.

