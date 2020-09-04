https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-would-rather-share-jesus-than-return-to-co-host-the-view

After leaving the talk show “The View” in 2016, Candace Cameron Bure now says she would rather “share Jesus” with the world than return as co-host.

Speaking with Fox News, the “Fuller House” actress said she will not be looking in the rear view mirror on her co-hosting past anytime soon, admitting she’s done with talking politics.

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics,” Bure said. “Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That’s really my passion.”

“I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge,” she continued.

Bure recently filmed two Hallmark movies in Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which, according to her, offered one silver lining: people moved at a slower pace.

“The one good thing about [working with new safety guidelines] is that everyone has to move it a little bit slower of a pace because everyone can’t do their job at the same time. I actually think that’s a plus,” she said. “It allows people to do their specific job with a little extra room and a few extra minutes. I think it’s a really good positive thing because usually everyone is in such a rush to get it done so fast, so [quickly] and so now everyone’s taking a breath.”

Candace Cameron Bure became a Christian at age 12 after her parents first took her to church, where she described having felt “warm,” recalling the happiness that her mom and siblings showed.

“When I was twelve years old, my parents told us we were going to church; a friend had invited us. It was strange to me, and I giggled at the thought of God,” she wrote in 2017. “But as we continued to go every Sunday, my heart felt warm, and I saw how happy my mom, brother and sister were. I decided that I wanted to feel the same way. It was Jesus Christ that was producing this change in them, so one Sunday morning, I asked Jesus into my heart as my personal Lord and Savior. I was baptized along with some of my family at a later service. I was extremely excited about what I thought was my new Christian life.”

Though Candace’s relationship with church waned a bit during her teen years as her role on the show “Full House” catapulted her to riches and fame, she eventually became more serious about her Christianity after reading the book “Left Behind.”

“While I thought I was a good person compared to other people, I saw that I was a horribly bad person by God’s standard,” she said. “It was then that I truly recognized and understood my sin and what Jesus did for me. I broke the Law, and Jesus paid my fine. God has changed me in ways that words can’t describe. He has transformed the way I think and live my life. Things that were once important to me are no longer. I can’t help but share the Good News with everyone!”

Nearly 20 years later, she would go on to become a co-host on “The View” where she was known as the lone conservative voice.

