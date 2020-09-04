https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/04/celebrities-nevertrumpers-promote-non-partisan-get-out-the-vote-event/

ABC will be hosting an hour-long special on September 14th featuring numerous celebrities and several prominent “NeverTrump” Republicans, ostensibly encouraging people to get out and vote, according to Fox News.

Among the most prominent participants are former First Lady Michelle Obama and Ann Romney, wife of failed presidential candidate and Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah). The event is titled “VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out,” and will air September 14th. ABC bills the event as a “non-partisan comedy event.”

Over a dozen celebrities will also participate in the event, including Kevin Hart, Tim Allen, Will Ferrell, Charlamagne tha God, and Jay Leno, among others. In addition, Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.), former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-Calif.), and Cindy McCain, widow of John McCain, will also be joining; all three are prominent members of the “NeverTrump” movement of alleged Republicans who do not support President Donald Trump.

In addition to featuring “comedy,” the hour-long event will also include musical performances and “information on voting…so that every voter has the knowledge and incentive to participate in the election this fall.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

