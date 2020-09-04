http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XV3UVHXVV3Q/

CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen said on Friday when President Donald Trump mocks people for wearing masks, he has “blood on his hands.”

In a clip from the campaign trail on Thursday, while commenting on Joe Biden, Trump said, “Did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him? And then he makes a speech and he always — not always but a lot of times he has it hanging down, but you know what? It gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist, right? No? I would say this guy’s got some big issues.”

Cohen said, “Isn’t it ironic that the reason for the uptick is because people are not wearing masks the way they’re supposed to. So when we hear our president make fun of someone for wearing a mask, our president has blood on his hands.”

She continued, “Wearing masks saves lives, not wearing them costs lives. I know he thinks it’s funny and sort of a third-grade schoolboy kind of way, but it’s not funny at all. Masks save lives.”

Cohen added, “Let’s take a look at the numbers that show what will happen if Americans don’t take the steps that they need to. Current deaths from the pandemic to date in the U.S., nearly 187,000. Projected by January, if we keep doing what we’re doing, is 410,000. So more than a doubling in just a matter of months. Even if we do, what we have been doing. Projected by January with no interventions, meaning if we take the approach that some advocate, let it all go and let the virus rip through the population, 620,000 deaths. I think those numbers say it all.”

