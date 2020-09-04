https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f528eb01852e24a8c212cd7
Biden lays into Trump’s pandemic response, saying that “all pain and suffering” — from virus and the struggling economy — stems from his “inability to lead.”…
John Bolton on Friday disputed The Atlantic story claiming Trump called fallen World War I soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”…
Katie Wise as at home with her three daughters in Texas on Sunday when an accident involving a bottle of off-brand hand sanitizer led to an explosion and left her with second- and third-degree burns….
Daniel Prude’s suffocation in Rochester, New York, in March has drawn new attention to the hoods and the frequent reliance on police to respond to mental health emergencies….
New York venues last Friday launched a class action lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo for preventing them from hosting weddings of more than 50 people….