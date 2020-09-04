https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/covid-campus-nearly-5000-cases-identified-none-hospitalized-zero-deaths-time-play-football-big-ten/

The only reason to shut down schools or athletics in American Universities because of COVID-19 is due to politics.

Numbers recently released show the number of cases and hospitalizations in Universities back in school:

Take a look at the Covid mortality figures from the CDC today for ages 15-24. .0007% of total age group population. #herdimmunity pic.twitter.com/5o3eT1tvzG — Bill Griswold (@Bill_Griswold) September 4, 2020

Numbers reported by Dr. Bostom yesterday show that in nearly 5,000 cases identified in five universities this year, none of the cases were hospitalized. The symptoms were likely similar to a bad cold. Overall, individuals under the age of 25 are not at all likely of dying from COVID-19. Of all individuals in the US under the age of 25, the likelihood of dying from COVID-19 is less than 0.0007%!

The Big Ten made a big mistake when they hired Kevin Warren last year as their Big Ten Commissioner. The Gateway Pundit posted several reports on the illogical and politically motivated actions Warren and Democrat politicians took to cancel the 2020 Big Ten football season.

Players from the University of Nebraska are suing the conference to reinstate fall ball.

As we reported earlier, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, shut down Big Ten football for the season a few weeks ago. ESPN reported:

The Big Ten has faced significant backlash over the timing of the decision, which came just six days after the league announced its 10-game, conference-only schedule on the Big Ten Network. Coaches, athletic directors, fans and parents have publicly and privately expressed frustration and outrage at a lack of communication and explanation about the about-face.

Warren claimed he cancelled Big Ten football because of the coronavirus. But this didn’t make sense. As we pointed out, the CDC shows that the athletes in the Big Ten are not at risk of dying from the Coronavirus at all. They are more likely to drown!

Look at the line for the number of deaths related to those under the age of 25 (for the Big Ten Commissioner and Chancellors this would be every single football player in the Big Ten).

It’s reported that every single athletic director in the Big Ten wanted to play fall football. Every single one, but they were not given a voice in the decision to play football – only Warren was, and he and the chancellors decided to kill the season!

But the truth is we know Warren isn’t concerned about the Big Ten football players’ health at all because if he was Warren wouldn’t let his son play ball this year at Mississippi State in the SEC.

We’ve learned that Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar admitted to calling the University of Minnesota President to shut down the football season and Michigan’s Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer also blocked this attempt to play Big Ten football.

Michigan is reportedly supposed to be one of the six schools involved in this plan, but Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, architect of one of the most severe COVID-19 lockdowns in the nation, is allegedly opposed to football in the state as things stand now. “I also was also told that one roadblock to the new plan is the fact that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been vehemently opposed to football being played—at the high school and college level – in the state this fall,” Snook reported. Whitmer is on record in months past as saying there needs to be a widely available vaccine and mass quantities of tests available to determine when “we have some immunity built up.” The most optimistic estimates for when a vaccine might be available point to the end of the year. Michigan is still limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and bars are are closed for indoor service. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 or fewer people.

Outkick.com reported that Whitmer cheered the news that Big Ten football was cancelled:

The Great Villianess of Big Ten fans everywhere, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has officially spoken on the conference canceling fall football and is “glad” at the direction taken by her partner in villain crime, commissioner Kevin Warren. “I was glad that the Big Ten took the leadership role that they did,” Whitmer told members of the media on Monday, MLive reports. “Obviously they’ve got huge universities and they’ve got people who are on all of these campuses that are working to try to address the COVID pandemic that we’re all struggling with.” “Football is a very intimate sport where you are up in one another’s faces,” Whitmer added. “That’s what makes it inherently risky, so that’s my concern. I love football. I wanted to be a sports broadcaster. I don’t like not seeing football this fall, but I’m glad that the Big Ten took the leadership they did and the (Michigan) High School Sports Association did as well.”

The only reason that football is cancelled in the Big Ten this year is because Democrats either want to punish their constituents or they believe incorrectly that this will help them in the election.

The officials running the Big Ten should be fired and replaced. The Big Ten should reinstate their football season. Let’s play ball.



