‘Crazy Nancy, highly overrated person, let me just say’
“I’ll tell you what, she must have treated that beauty salon owner pretty badly. She uses the salon and the salon turned her in?” he said. “So I just put out that if she was set up, then she shouldn’t be leading the House of Representatives. I want the salon owner to lead the House of Representatives.”
Trump’s crowd vs Biden’s crowd…
Overflow peaceful protest in #Pennsylvania! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vWWHLN62iz
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 4, 2020
That ain’t nothing….look at Joe’s crowd today pic.twitter.com/Fl9MGmbGWC
— Darlene Lelonek (@dpvpinBuffalo) September 4, 2020