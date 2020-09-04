https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/crazy-san-francisco-mayor-london-breed-blames-dictator-trump-pelosi-breaking-rules-getting-salon-blow-video/

Video released on Tuesday shows Queen Nancy Pelosi at a shuttered salon getting her hair done on Monday.

Only the little people had to follow the rules. Nancy was too important.

She is also seen without a face mask… Masks are for the little people too.

No Mask Nancy! “Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’” https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/zd4v7EqUVP — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

Democrats have no problem destroying small businesses but they will do as they damn well please!

Pelosi later released a statement saying she was unaware of the rules.

Then at a stop later in the day on Wednesday Nancy Pelosi demanded an apology from the salon!

She only apologized for being tricked!

On Wednesday Pelosi told reporters she took responsibility for “a set-up” and for being “tricked.”

She’s a typical West Coast elitist.

Now the stone cold crazy San Francisco Mayor jumped into the fray and is defending Pelosi.

London Breed blamed “dictator” Trump for Pelosi’s lawlessness.

What a nut.

Of course, it should surprise no one.

Via Weasel Zippers:

[embedded content]

