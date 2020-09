https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/crippled-supertanker-off-sri-lanka-explode-due-fire/

(ZERO HEDGE) New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) measuring 333 meters, is engulfed in flames about 20 nautical miles off the east coast of Sri Lanka, Refinitiv data showed.

The supertanker is fully loaded with about 2 million barrels of oil.

Fire has spread to the vessel’s bridge.

