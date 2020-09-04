https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/4851234/

Former Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell chastised journalists during a briefing Friday at the White House on the historic deal to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia when they asked about other subjects, suggesting the issue at hand was “too complicated” for them.

“I don’t know if you can find it on a map, but this is atrocious,” said Grenell, who served as an envoy in the talks.

“I have to tell you guys. You might be too young to understand what this issue is about. Maybe the older journalists should step up and say, ‘This is a big deal, this is a big issue,'” he said.

“I am astounded about what happens in Washington, D.C., and especially in this room,” said Grenell.

“Maybe it’s too complicated of an issue for you all.”

One reporter complained that it was the first time they had a chance to talk about the other subject.

“OK, but today is about Kosovo and Serbia. Let’s take a little time and talk about this 21-year issue,” the former ambassador said.

“We’re getting the same questions that are all politics.”

Grenell told the reporters they “don’t understand what is happening outside of Washington, D.C.”

“People aren’t listening to you anymore,” he said.

“It’s really a crisis in journalism. And I think it’s because people are too young to understand issues like Kosovo and Serbia,” said Grenell.

He asked if they had “a substantive question.”

One reporters complained, “I don’t think any of us came here for a lecture about our questioning.”

Grenell replied, as the reporter continued talking over him, “OK, but I didn’t come here to talk about anything other than Kosovo and Serbia.”

The press conference was called to discuss the Belgrade-Pristina deal that was signed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti at the Oval Office in front of President Trump.

The deal normalizes commerce and has Serbia moving its embassy in Israel to Jersualem. The Muslim nation of Kosovo, in turn, will recognize Israel.

Serbia and its allies previously did not recognize Kosovo’s independence, which was declared in 2008, nine years after NATO’s airstrike campaign against Serbia.

