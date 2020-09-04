https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/andrew-breitbart

Hands down, the late Andrew Breitbart, achieved a journalist’s equivalent of the Rocky vs. Apollo Creed fight. Like a boss, Andrew Breitbart exposed media corruption to save America from a possible Anthony Wiener administration in real-time. Here’s Steven Crowder to recount Breitbart’s reason for hijacking a C-Span podium and microphone during a live press conference to expose fake news.

[embedded content]

