A white professor at George Washington University has admitted to falsely presenting herself as being Black, saying in a Medium post that she “built her life on a violent anti-Black lie.”

Jessica A. Krug is a history professor who, according to her university bio, is an expert in Africa, Latin American, African American history, the early modern world, imperialism, and colonialism. She was previously a finalist both the Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass book prizes.

Krug, on Medium, says that although she claimed for much of her life to be of North African, African American, and Caribbean descent, she is actually white and Jewish. She described her conduct as the “very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures.”

She adds, “For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies.”

Although Krug writes that she has been dealing with “unaddressed” mental health issues related to “severe trauma” from her early years, she notes that “mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse” her actions.

Krug writes, “my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives. That I claimed belonging with living people and ancestors to whom and for whom my being is always a threat at best and a death sentence at worst. I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech.”

