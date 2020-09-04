https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/remember-this-female-best-buy-security-guard-who-went-viral-and-got-fired-for-kicking-a-perps-ass/

Remember this Best Buy security guard who went viral and got fired for kicking a perp’s ass?

Dana White just hired her as a bodyguard for UFC

It’s official, Dana White has hired new security muscle at the UFC in the form of Summer Tapasa, who found fame as a Best Buy security guard who absolutely manhandled a thief who was trying to leave her store with a speaker. Summer was fired for the absolute — and fair — destruction of the punk. Store footage eventually made its way to Dana White and he brought her to the mainland for UFC 246 and offered her a job.

“She went back to Hawaii and weighed all her options,” White said on a video posted Wednesday night. “Well, she decided to come work for the UFC so she’s now a UFC employee. All you people thinking about f**kin’ around here at the UFC, you’ll get your ass whooped by Summer.”

Full story at Outkick…