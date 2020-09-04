https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-nba-get-woke-go-broke/

First round NBA playoffs hit an 11 year ratings low, down 27% from last year, 40% from two years ago.

The NBA’s two-year ratings tank just took tanking up another notch. As pointed out last night, year-over-year, the first round of the playoffs was down an eye-popping 27%. Furthermore, the first round’s 1.94 million average is down 40% from two seasons ago, the last time LeBron James participated in the playoffs.

