A Texas Popeyes employee was fired for reportedly spitting on an officer’s meal before serving it.

“I’m sure that same officer would be there to protect and serve that establishment if it came to it,” a San Antonio police spokesperson said in response to the incident. “We’re just going to go ahead and investigate it like we investigate every case, and hopefully, we come to some kind of peaceful resolution.”

The unidentified officer ordered a meal at the Popeye’s drive-thru last Wednesday evening and reportedly heard an employee shout “ACAB” while he waited in line. “ACAB” typically stands for “all cops are bastards.”

The officer then received his order and left the drive-thru. That’s when he found what appeared to be spit on his food, as well as “ACAB” written on his box of food.

Popeyes has confirmed that the employee has been fired over the incident.

“We want to apologize to the guest involved. The actions of the team member do not reflect the values of our brand nor the high level of service we strive to deliver to our guests. The team member no longer works at the restaurant, and the owner has reached out to the officer to personally apologize,” a Popeyes statement said.

The report comes as anti-police sentiment across the country has grown, following the death of George Floyd and others during interactions with police.

Law enforcement officers have repeatedly reported incidents of food being tampered with at restaurants or employees at such establishments displaying their disdain for law enforcement officers.

An Indiana Target employee working at a Starbucks within the store was recently fired for posting a video on how to make a “Blue Lives Matter” drink with “bleach.”

In Alabama, several Five Guys employees were fired or suspended after they refused to serve law enforcement officers this summer.