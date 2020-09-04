https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/despite-outstanding-charges-unpaid-fine-portland-killer-reinoehl-set-free-judge-amy-m-baggio-arrested-month-ago-now-two-men-dead-actions/

On Thursday night Michael Reinoehl, the Antifa militant who murdered Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay” Danielson last Saturday night in Portland was shot and killed by law enforcement in Washington state.

US Marshals went to arrest Reinoehl on Thursday night. He was later killed in Lacey, Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia, where he was killed as they moved in to arrest him.

MICHAEL FOREST REINOEHL was no stranger to the law. In June Portland shooter Michael Reinoehl was arrested for driving 111 mph while drunk on I-84 with his young daughter in the car.

A search for him at the OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – ONLINE RECORDS SEARCH: https://webportal.courts.oregon.gov/portal/ shows when you search for “REINOEHL, MICHAEL” you get 19 results. The one incident to focus on is the 2020-06-08 Case:

2020-06-08 – OPEN CASE: VIOLATION DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED/DRIVING UNINSURED/VIOLATING A SPEED LIMIT 100+ MILES PER HOUR:

Reinoehl’s Arraignment was on 2020-07-08 – BUT REINOEHL NEVER SHOWED UP FOR HIS ARRAIGNMENT i.e. “FAILURE TO APPEAR!”

Reinoehl was FINED $1,855 WHICH HE NEVER PAID as noted above.

A short time later Reinoehl was arrested again on July 27, 2020, for interfering with police officers, resisting arrest and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.

The question is, wouldn’t this make Reinoehl A FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE? He didn’t show up to his court appearance in early July. He was fined as a result.

He never showed up to his 2020-07-08 Arraignment and there is no evidence he paid his $1855 Fine.

If Reinoehl was a FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, shouldn’t he have been THROWN IN JAIL when he was ARRAIGNED ON NEW CHARGES ON 2020-07-30?

INSTEAD JUDGE AMY M. BAGGIO SET HIM FREE WITH THE NEW CHARGES LISTED AS ‘NO COMPLAINT’:

This didn’t stop Reinoehl. His criminal behavior escalated.

Last Saturday night, Reinoehl shot and killed an innocent man in Portland:

Last Saturday night, Reinoehl shot and killed an innocent man in Portland because of his political views.

And last night Federal Agents attempted to arrest Reinoehl and he was shot dead.

SO WHY DID JUDGE AMY M. BAGGIO SET HIM FREE?

Reinoehl never showed up to court, was fined and then was arrested on three charges, including the illegal possession of a firearm, and Judge Amy M. Baggio set him free – he is now dead as well as an innocent man he killed. This didn’t have to happen.

