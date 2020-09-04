https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/515119-doj-two-missouri-men-arrested-en-route-to-kenosha-with-assault-style

Two Missouri men were arrested on the way to Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday for illegal possession of firearms, according to court documents.

Michael Karmo, 40, and Cody Smith, 33, were charged with illegal possession of firearms after being arrested at a hotel in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The complaint included photos of Karmo posing with a gun in front of a pro-law enforcement Blue Lives Matter flag. Karmo allegedly told the FBI that he and Smith are members of an organization called the 417 Second Amendment Militia, the complaint said.

Authorities recovered several weapons from their hotel room, including an AR-15, a shotgun, handguns and magazines, as well as a dagger, a saw and other gear.

Law enforcement received a tip warning that the two were on their way to Kenosha, where protests have raged following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

The predominantly peaceful protests turned violent last week after 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed two demonstrators and injured a third. Like Karmo and Smith, photos have emerged of Rittenhouse sharing pro-law enforcement messages.

Kenosha, Wis., Mayor John Antaramian (D) lifted the city’s curfew on Wednesday following several peaceful nights.

