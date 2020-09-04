https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/facebook-bans-patriot-prayer-six-days-one-members-executed-antifa/

Facebook has banned Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, six days after one of their members was executed by a proud member of Antifa.

The platform has been increasingly bold with their hyper-partisan political censorship as of late.

Patriot Prayer is a pro-Trump group that often counterprotests against far-left extremism.

In a statement, Facebook said that “they were removed as part of our ongoing efforts to remove Violent Social Militias from our platform.”

Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Gibson said that the ban is the result of a media company reaching out to Facebook and claiming that they are violating the platform’s “dangerous groups” policy.

“So, Antifa kills one of my guys wearing a Patriot Prayer hat, in downtown Portland, and Facebook’s response is not to ban Antifa… but ban Patriot Prayer,” Gibson noted.

When asked if he planned to fight the ban in court, Gibson explained that he is considering it, but that he feels like it’s almost better if more people get banned from Facebook and migrate to a more pro-free speech platform.

“Personally, I feel like we are giving Facebook too much power by using it. It’s almost like the more people they ban the better, so we can get off of that. The censorship is out of control right now. For example, Facebook is banning CDC reports now.”

“They are literally getting in the way of our health and being able to make good decisions,” Gibson said. He noted that they are having a major impact in big pharma, elections, and every other aspect of our lives.

While Facebook has cracked down hard on the right, including banning anyone who dares to defend Kyle Rittenhouse, Antifa is allowed to actively organize riots on their platform.

On Saturday in Portland, Oregon, Patriot Prayer member Aaron Danielson was gunned down by Michael Reinoeh, a member of Portland Antifa, for seemingly no reason.

On Thursday, Reinoehl was killed by officers from the U.S. Marshals Service after doing an interview with Vice News, in which they attempted to humanize the killer.

“Initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers. Task force members responded to the threat and struck the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

Reinoehl was identified just hours after the shooting, by users on the anonymous messageboard 4chan.

“The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer — is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Those who are interested in keeping up with Gibson and Patriot Prayer can follow him on Parler or visit PatriotPrayerUSA.com.

