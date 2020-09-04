https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/falwell-liberty-university-scandals-media/2020/09/04/id/985548

Jerry Falwell Jr. — dogged by a sex scandal that triggered his exit from Liberty University, and a probe of his financial and real estate dealings as president there — defiantly declared Friday: “You got nothing.”

“I welcome [the investigation] because it will prove that all you guys are liars,” Falwell told Reuters, referring to the news media.

“You got nothing.”

He also warned Reuters not to question his two adult sons, both of whom still have jobs at Liberty.

“Trust me,” Falwell said during the call, “you do not want to mess with me, OK?”

Falwell stepped down last week after Reuters reported that a business associate alleged a years-long affair with Falwell and Falwell’s wife, Becki. Giancarlo Granda says the relationship involved him having sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell watched.

Becki Falwell declined to comment; Jerry Falwell has denied involvement, saying it was between his wife and Granda only.

Falwell’s exit from Liberty was a shocking fall for one of the most powerful figures in America’s evangelical Christian movement — one who has been credited with helping Donald Trump win the White House in 2016, the news agency noted.

The evangelical Christian university’s school board said last week it hired an outside firm to investigate “all facets of Liberty University operations” under the former president. It said it wants to learn “the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship.”

Some of Falwell’s allegedly questionable conduct includes the transfer of a multi-acre Liberty facility to his personal trainer and the hiring of a friend’s construction company to manage a multi-million dollar campus expansion project, Reuters reported.

