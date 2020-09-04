https://thehill.com/homenews/news/515225-falwell-defiant-of-liberty-investigation-you-got-nothing

The longtime university president and vocal Trump supporter told Reuters that he’s looking forward to the university’s investigation, which will include examinations of financial, real estate and legal matters.

He also reportedly warned the outlet not to question his two adult sons, both of whom are still employed by the university.

The wire service has published a series of stories about Falwell and the school in recent months.

“Trust me, you do not want to mess with me, OK?” Falwell said on the call this week, according to the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evangelical university’s school board said in a release that it has hired an outside firm to investigate “all facets of Liberty University operations” under the former president. It said it wants to learn “the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship.”

Some of Falwell’s reported questionable conduct includes the transfer of a multi-acre Liberty facility to his personal trainer and the hiring of a friend’s construction company to manage a multi-million dollar campus expansion project, Reuters reported.

Justine Coleman contributed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

