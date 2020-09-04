https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fed-salon-owners-slam-nancy-pelosi-shutdown-hypocrisy-now-pro-trump-way-video/

Thousands of business owners were severely impacted by the mandatory shutdowns due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

One industry hit particularly hard was the hair salon business.

As a result, you can imagine how angry many of these salon owners were this week when they say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a hair salon and not even wearing a mask.

These people have every right to be outraged. In the video below, you will hear them ask, “What about my business?” and “Why are you more important?” One man even says he is now voting for Trump “all the way.”

Take a look:

Why does @SpeakerPelosi think she is more important than any of these hairdressers, salon owners, and their clients? These hardworking Americans are fed up. #getOUTspoken pic.twitter.com/wQOaYoTRBH — OUTspoken (@getoutspoken20) September 4, 2020

Does everyone remember the salon owner who was sent to jail for reopening back in May?

FOX News reported:

Dallas salon owner who reopened despite coronavirus restrictions gets 7 days in jail A Texas salon owner was given seven days in jail on Tuesday after she refused to apologize for defying coronavirus related restrictions by remaining open for business. Dallas business owner Shelley Luther was given a choice: She could offer an apology for selfishness, pay a fine and shutdown until Friday, or serve jail time. “I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told the judge. “I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon.” After her refusal to show contrition, bailiffs led her away to be booked. Her sentence reportedly symbolizes the seven-days she stayed open, despite county regulations.

There cannot be two sets of rules – one for Washington DC elites, and another for everyone else.

Pelosi and her cronies might remember that once in a while.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

