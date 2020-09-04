https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/first-photos-video-antifa-killer-michael-reinoehl-shot-dead-washington-state-us-marshals-attempt-revive/

On Thursday night Michael Reinoehl, the Antifa militant who murdered Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay” Danielson Saturday night in Portland was shot and killed by law enforcement in Washington state.

US Marshals went to arrest Reinoehl. He was killed in Lacey, Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia, where he was killed as they moved in to arrest him.

Michael Reinoehl was a frequent attendee at the Portland riots this summer.

Accused Portland shooter Michael Reinoehl appeared in the August 17th video of Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants beating two motorists and a transgender pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/wCLJALSdWy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

The first photos from the scene in Lacey were posted on social media following the shooting on Thursday.

Here is video from the scene of US Marshals working on Michael Reinoehl after he was shot.

Video by Jashon Spencer.

Warning on Graphic Content:

BREAKING

Police Scene of

Michael Reinoehl Shot Dead by Law Enforcement in Washington State .

Police Trying to revive Suspect. pic.twitter.com/7WkuI4uLjJ — 🇺🇸⭐Space Cowboy⭐🇺🇸 (@X14Eagle) September 4, 2020

They got him sir. Michael Forest Reinoehl is no longer a threat to society. pic.twitter.com/g3suineLck — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) September 4, 2020

Here’s longer video from the shooting scene.

