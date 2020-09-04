https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/04/flashback-kamala-harris-endorsed-ca-lawmaker-behind-pro-pedophile-bill-sb145-n890855

Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, endorsed a California lawmaker who was behind California’s recently passed SB145. Critics have SB145 dubbed the “pro-pedophile” bill for its relaxed automatic sex offender registration guidelines. These exempt some convicted pedophiles of “certain offenses” from mandatory sex offender registration “if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor” when the minor is between the ages of 14 and 17, leaving the decision to the presiding judge.

Contrary to some claims, SB145 does not legalize pedophilia in California but the bill, which has passed the California legislature and could be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, could let a “woke” judge could keep 24-year-old who had sex with a 14-year-old from being required to register as a sex offender.

SB145 was first introduced in January 2019 by California state Senator Scott Wiener, a gay Democrat representing San Francisco. Wiener argued that SB145 “eliminates discrimination against LGBTQ youth in our criminal justice system,” because judges already have this discretion when it comes to consensual vaginal sex between 14-17 year olds and adults less than ten years older than them. But, critics argue that the bill should not have provided the same exemption for other sex acts, but rather removed all exemptions for automatic sex offender registration to achieve equity.

“I don’t care who it is between or what sex act it is,” said Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. “That being said, I cannot in my mind as a mother understand how sex between a 24-year-old and a 14-year-old could ever be consensual.”

Most of us, I believe, would agree with Gonzalez, but Wiener, does not. Kamala Harris endorsed him last month.

State Senator Wiener proudly showed off Kamala’s endorsement of his candidacy days after her selection as Joe Biden’s running mate. “I’ve known & worked with the next Vice President of the United States for nearly 20 years,” he tweeted. “Kamala Harris also knows me & my work. I’m honored to have Kamala’s endorsement of my reelection to the Senate.”

I’ve known & worked with the next Vice President of the United States for nearly 20 years. Kamala Harris also knows me & my work. I’m honored to have Kamala’s endorsement of my reelection to the Senate. So much work lies ahead. pic.twitter.com/OCkUCQGE6T — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 14, 2020

Kamala Harris, by his own words, “knows” him and “his work.” Naturally, we can assume that this includes SB145.

Will the media question Kamala Harris about SB145, and whether she supports the idea that a 24-year-old who has sex with a 14-year-old shouldn’t automatically be registered as a sex offender? Don’t count on it. She’s only running to be the second-most powerful person in the country. Does the country really want a vice president who supports Scott Wiener and what he stands for? Should California have created a new exemption for automatic sex offender registration, or gotten rid of all exemptions? What does Kamala Harris believe?

Do the so-called Republicans who back the Biden-Harris ticket really want those values in the White House?

