https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/florida-mom-finds-child-sex-doll-amazon-resembling-photo-8-year-old-daughter/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A Florida mom has suffered a parent’s worst nightmare after learning her daughter’s image was stolen and turned into a child sex doll that was being sold legally on Amazon and other adult websites.

The mother, who wished to be identified only as Terri, was left horrified last month when she came across pictures of an advertisement for a child sex doll that resembled her eight-year-old daughter Kat.

Terri said she received a message from a friend on August 12 alerting her of the doll that had been for sale for $559 on Amazon.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

