Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who spent nearly a year as a co-host on “The View,” told Fox News that she would much rather spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ than return to the long-running daytime TV show.

What are the details?

Bure, 44, told the outlet that she has no interest in returning to the show, which she appeared on between 2015 and 2016.

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics,” she reasoned. “Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important, but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That’s really my passion.”



Bure, an outspoken Christian, added that she’d sooner focus on sharing her faith rather than engaging in discourse that has been increasingly proven to lead to further and further divide in America.

“I don’t want to get into the political debate because it is just about division and separation,” Bure explained. “And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge.”

What else?

In April, Bure said producers of the hit show approached her several times about co-hosting duties before she agreed in 2015.

“The funny thing is, sometimes what you end up doing is what you least expected,” she told Good Housekeeping in an interview. “I never pursued that show, but they pursued me, and it was very unexpected. I tried to say no, I did say no several times.”

She admitted that she always loved a challenge, so it eventually made sense for her to take producers up on their offer to feature her on the show.

“I love to grow and be challenged,” Bure said. “And that’s exactly what it was. So I was up for the challenge and I’m glad that I did it.”

On her decision to take part in the show, the conservative Christian concluded, “I am really happy for the experience. It helped me grow a lot.”

