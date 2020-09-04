https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/forthood-soldier-death-training/2020/09/04/id/985510

Another Fort Hood soldier has died after Pvt. Corlton L. Chee collapsed last week after training exercises and died in a Texas medical center on Wednesday, making him the 28th soldier at the military base to die this year, the New York Post reports.

Chee, a native of Pinehill, New Mexico, was assigned last July to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He died on the same day that the fort welcomed its new commanding officer, Major General John Richardson IV.

Chee is the latest of over two dozen deaths at the military base, following the recent discovery of the body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who went missing in August after alleging sexual abuse. The month before, the dismembered body of Sgt. Vanessa Guillen was discovered not long after she claimed to have been sexually harassed at the base.

Chee collapsed during physical exercise training last Friday, and was taken Carl R. Darnall Medical Center before being moved to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, Texas, where he passed away.

“Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking,” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, who commands the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, in a statement.

Army officials are currently investigating Chee’s death.

