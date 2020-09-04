https://newsthud.com/gofundme-for-salon-owner-pelosi-accused-of-setup-exceeds-175k/

The GoFundMe for Erica Kious, the Salon Owner House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing of a “set up” has exceeded $175k.

The funds have come from over 5k donors.

The fundraiser was set up by Amy Tarkanian, who writes “THIS IS THE OFFICIAL AND ONLY VALID FUNDRAISER FOR ERICA KIOUS!!!….I have been friends with Erica and her family for roughly 20 years and wanted to help. Thank you for taking the time to do the same. She is overwhelmed by the flood of support and is grateful for those who are willing to speak out and stand up along her side.”

President Trump tweeted Thursday “Nancy Pelosi says she got “set up” by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?”

Nancy Pelosi says she got “set up” by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

[embedded content]