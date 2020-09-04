https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/going-viral-washington-state-patrol-rips-black-lives-matter-militant-vehicle-illegally-blocking-traffic-highway-video/

Washington State patrol on Friday ripped a Black Lives Matter militant out of a vehicle for illegally blocking traffic on the NB-15 freeway.

BLM-Antifa terrorists shut down highway 99 during their “Seattle Morning March” so they thought they could rove into other parts of Washington and do the same.

BLM blocked traffic and protested on NB-15 freeway and thought they’d get away with it.

WATCH:

BLACK LIVES MATTER illegally blocking traffic and protesting on NB-I5 Freeway. Moments later they get arrested by @wastatepatrol and cry victim. #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/iEz8QlP1iP — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 4, 2020

They were wrong.

Washington State patrol wasn’t having it and arrested every single BLM driver illegally blocking the highway.

State troopers approached a vehicle and the driver was defiant.

WATCH:

Here is the moment right before this: https://t.co/bmDVxUPmtV pic.twitter.com/66khxzkT4E — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020

Law enforcement had enough and ripped the Black Lives Matter militant out of the driver’s seat and pushed back against others in the car claiming that they are ‘allowed’ to block the street.

‘This isn’t Seattle!’ the trooper yelled.

A black woman hurled racist insults to at a black trooper: “You’re a house n*****!”

WATCH (language warning):

JUST IN: Washington State Patrol arrests every single criminal BLM driver for illegally protesting on the NB- I5 freeway. Great work, @wastatepatrol! #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/oxj18MW9MK — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 4, 2020

“They took every single driver of our brigade.”

WATCH:

HAPPENING NOW: BLM Morning March protesting on NB 1-5 Freeway. In an ultimate power move, Washington State Patrol @wastatepatrol barricaded in their vehicles and arrested every single driver. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/2uyd9FEjlx — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 4, 2020

