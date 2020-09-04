https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/gop-asks-barr-pelosi-committed-crime-ripping-state-union/

Two Republicans in the House of Representatives have asked Attorney General William Barr to determine if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly ripped up an official copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

If her actions violated federal statutes, the letter to Barr explains, the law “requires removal from office.”

Pelosi made it more than clear what she thinks of the president as she literally tore up the commander in chief’s State of the Union address on national TV at the conclusion of his remarks in February.

When asked afterward why she shredded her copy of the speech, Pelosi responded, “Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”

TRENDING: Dems outline strategy to take presidential race – AFTER Election Day!

[embedded content]

“What we saw today was the manifestation of hatred,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at the time. “That hatred consumes any other sentiment they may have.”

Now Rep. Gary Palmer, chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, and Rep. Mike Johnson, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, have written to Barr asking him for an advisory opinion on whether that copy of the president’s speech was “an official government document, subject to protection.”

Secondly, they want to know if that is so, “did Speaker Pelosi violate the law when she destroyed the House copy?”

Lastly, they note that if that also is so, federal law “requires removal from office,” and they ask Barr “what actions are necessary to enforce the statute?”

They note that the federal law in question reads in part, “Whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent … any … document, or other thing, filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States, or in any public office, or with any judicial or public officer of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”

It also states that someone who destroys “such record” “shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.”

Fox News reported Pelosi “famously” destroyed the speech at the end of Trump’s address in the House chamber.

She stood up, in a position behind the president so she was on national TV at the time, and ripped the speech’s pages in half. She was seen on video earlier clandestinely trying the paper to see how it would rip.

Fox noted, “The calls come as Pelosi is being slammed for getting her hair done at a California hair salon that has been closed due to coronavirus restrictions.”

In a statement about the request, Palmer explained, “Nancy Pelosi’s famous tantrum on the House floor was more than disgraceful; she violated her responsibility to preserve official documents delivered to the House of Representatives.

“We ask the attorney general to review this scandalous outburst, not simply because it offended every American, but because it set a precedent for radical politicians to hijack state events for partisan performance art and possibly break the law with, thus far, no consequence.”

There were, right after the stunt, comments about the possibility Pelosi broke the law.

But now the lawmakers say they want the issue resolved.

Leftist “fact-checkers” have explained of the situation that a copy of the speech “isn’t an official record,” Fox reported.

At the time, Fox News host Sean Hannity called it “one of the most classless things ever to be done in the history of the State of the Union. … I want to buy that [torn-up speech]. If anyone has it, I’ll pay for it.”

“Is she genuinely perpetually frustrated?” asked Brit Hume.

Throughout the address, Pelosi was restless, not paying attention and scanning the room, even raising her hand to make gestures to fellow Democrats.

See President Trump’s entire 2020 State of the Union address:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

