https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/gov-cuomo-orders-probe-confederate-flag-fire-truck-parade/

(NEW YORK POST) Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered an investigation into why a Confederate flag was draped over the side of a Long Island fire truck for a local drive-by event.

“I’m appalled by reports that a Confederate flag was flown on a Brookhaven Fire Department truck at a Patchogue parade,’’ the governor said in a statement.

“We have zero tolerance for symbols of racism or division, and I have directed the New York State Division of Human Rights to investigate the incident immediately.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

