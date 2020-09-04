https://www.theblaze.com/news/grandma-medical-emergency-grandson-drives-home

Angela Brewer-Laye credits her 11-year-old grandson with saving her during a recent medical emergency.

What are the details?

Brewer-Laye told WXIA-TV that she and her grandson were taking a walk last week when her blood sugar dropped to concerning levels.

She said her 11-year-old grandson, PJ, jumped into action when he saw that she needed medical attention, and drove her — in her Mercedes-Benz — home to recover.

“PJ always rides his four-wheeler or his go-kart or dirt bike while I’m getting exercise in,” she told the station. “He noticed my demeanor, and right when I was about to go down to the ground, that’s when he springs into action.”

The youth was able to help Brewer-Laye stabilize herself, and then he took off.

His grandmother said that she was resting at a stop sign when she saw her grandson approach the corner in her vehicle.

“I made it to the stop sign,” she recalled. “I was leaning against the stop sign, and all of a sudden, I look to my right, and I see my car; my Mercedes-Benz coming towards me! Just in an easy, calm, manner, it was coming towards me. And I looked in the car and it was PJ.”

The child — who Brewer-Laye described as calm — encouraged her to get into the vehicle so he could drive her home.

What happened next?

“This child is only 11 years old and drives like a pro,” she added. “He drove me home, and he pulled in the driveway. And when I saw he pulled in the driveway so precise, because my driveway is kind of narrow. … He didn’t go up the curb, in the grass, nothing. He pulled in the driveway, in the garage, and helped me out of the car.”

When the two arrived at Brewer-Laye’s home, PJ ran into the house to get his grandmother her glucose tabs and peanut butter crackers.

Brewer-Laye told the station’s Kaitlyn Ross that her grandson is an “extra special little boy” with “humble ways” who can do anything to which he sets his mind.

“He’s an easygoing little fella,” she said during a recent interview with WXIA. “He loves to play outside.”



