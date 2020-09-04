https://www.outkick.com/michigan-reverses-course-high-school-football-happening-in-two-weeks/

In a relatively stunning reversal compared to what the world was like even just last week, the state of Michigan has reversed course and is reinstating Fall sports to begin in two weeks — September 17th. This, of course, includes football season. Padded practices return next week.

It was just August 26th that Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was “glad” that the Big Ten opted to postpone Fall football season. She had previously been alleged to be a “roadblock” in the conference returning to play. This news affected Michigan and Michigan State, obviously.

The path for high school sports to return to play was set forth by an executive order from Whitmer.

“With 25 states practicing and playing games and another eight states ready to go in a couple of days, it’s different than three weeks ago,” Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director Mark Uyl told the Detroit Free Press. “You’re seeing states, whose COVID-19 numbers are far worse than Michigan’s. It has been, nationwide, a very successful start to the year.”

Well then. Big Ten on deck?

