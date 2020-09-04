https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/haircut-not-thee/

By now, most have seen the video footage or heard reports of Queen Nancy Pelosi’s day at the salon this past Monday, Aug. 31.

There are a two or three takeaways that need to be addressed regarding this incident.

The first is obvious – talk about being tone-deaf. I’d like to say Pelosi had a lot of nerve, but nerve has nothing to do with. Pelosi and other leftist royalty are oblivious to the suffering around them. They just don’t care. And why should they? When the aristocracy wants what they want, the rules you and I must abide by simply don’t apply to them – whether it’s attending a funeral or having your hair done.

But oblivious is being kind, as Pelosi demonstrated by throwing the salon owner, Erica Kious, under the bus.

Second, Pelosi claimed that she was not to blame for defying a citywide mandate – that instead, it was she who was set up by the salon owner. However, it was actually a Pelosi staffer who contacted a stylist, who is not an eSalon employee but an independent contractor who rents a chair from Kious, who received a text message Sunday night, Aug. 30.

“One of the stylists who rents a chair from me contacted me Sunday night,” Kious said. “A screengrab of the text message she received from one of her stylists, and obtained by Fox News, said: ‘I’ll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair.'”

And I’m quite sure that the text was not a request, like, “Speaker Pelosi would like to have her hair done. Would tomorrow work for you?” No, I’m sure like leftists always do, it was demand. Pelosi will arrive at X-time – be there.

And the “tomorrow” referred to was Aug. 31. Why is this germane?

Well, salons in San Francisco have been shuttered since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only. Did it look like Pelosi was walking outside?

Whether it did or not is immaterial. Pelosi, who “represents” all of San Francisco, should be privy to the local lockdown mandates. Wouldn’t you think?

The fact is, all these privileged leftists are cut from the same cloth. Pelosi just happens to be the national face of the tone-deaf, self-important, privileged aristocracy.

Recall the same callousness of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, when, back in April, she insisted on having her hair done when no one else was able.

Her response was typical of a tone-deaf aristocrat: “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye.”

In other words, she and Pelosi are better and more important than the serfs they rule, and by their actions they really think they are.

And that was the end of that, because the stylist didn’t question the mayor.

But eSalon owner Kious did not show Pelosi the requisite supplication required of all peons. Kious had the nerve to share her story with Tucker Carlson of all people. This cannot stand.

As referenced earlier, the spiteful and vindictive Pelosi set out to bury the salon owner.

But this wasn’t just a shot at Kious alone. Third and most importantly, this was a demonstration of the power of the ruling class. Pelosi’s statement was a nationally broadcast warning to any and all who may dare in the future to make a stand against the overlord class.

