Democratic politicians are now trying to distance themselves from the rioting, looting, arson and murder that have beset American cities–not because they object on principle, but because urban violence is hurting them in the polls. But is the Democrats’ disavowal of rioting and arson sincere? This short video reminds us that for years, and more intensively in recent months, Democratic politicians and celebrities have been promoting violence:

The most important video of 2020

pic.twitter.com/3nMNlxl5Q8 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 31, 2020

The Democrats sowed the wind, and now they are reaping the whirlwind.

