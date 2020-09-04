https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/weirdest-part-bidens-kenosha-town-hall-everyone-talking-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday to meet with Jacob Blake Sr. following the officer-involved shooting last week.

Biden held a town hall inside of Grace Lutheran Church and it was very awkward and creepy.

At one point Biden was rambling about raising taxes when caught himself and said, “Not going to lay it out for you, I won’t now because they’ll shoot me.”

One participant spilled the beans and admitted on camera that she was given a piece of paper telling her what to say.

But here is the weirdest part of his town hall that everyone is talking about:

WATCH:

The weirdest part of Biden’s speech in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/ISVuFz9sJw — Poland Loves Trump 🇵🇱 (@Woj_Pawelczyk) September 3, 2020

Who actually supports this creep?

The Trump campaign used this clip of Biden to troll him.

Joe Biden answers the question: “Have you taken a cognitive test yet?” pic.twitter.com/2hR9WFT0Fm — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 4, 2020

