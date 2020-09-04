https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/hilton-closes-times-square-hotel-citing-covid-19-fallout?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hilton will be closing its Times Square location in Manhattan in October due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel said in a state filing earlier this week.

The filing with the New York State Department of Labor said the corporation’s 42nd Street location would begin closing at the start of next month.

“Furloughs, which began on 3/16/2020, will become permanent effective 10/1/2020 through 10/14/2020 due to the permanent closing of the hotel,” the corporation said. “A total of 200 employees will be impacted.”

The company cited “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.”

The coronavirus pandemic has sharply affected tourism worldwide, with consumers largely staying home for much of this year either out of concern for COVID-19 or due to government mandates forbidding leisure travel.

Nearly two-thirds of New York City restaurants, meanwhile, could face closure due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, according to a survey by the New York State Restaurant Association.

