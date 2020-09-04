https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-numbers-trump-approval-surges-52-black-voter-approval-jumps-32-race-joe-biden/

President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating surged to 52% on Friday for Labor Day Weekend.

This is despite the continued media onslaught over the coronavirus panic-porn and the continued and constant attacks on this president by the liberal mainstream media.

Barack Obama had a 47% approval rating at the same point in his presidency.

What is more significant– President Trump has 45% approval from black voters.

This is a HUGE number and must terrify Democrats.

TRENDING: FIRST PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Antifa Killer Michael Reinoehl Shot Dead in Washington State — US Marshals Attempt to Revive Him

And, as Rasmussen reported earlier, Obama had a 95% positive media.

Broadcast coverage of President Trump is a 95% negative.

Trump back to pre-virus approval high, 52% https://t.co/cCwHPvmssh — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

