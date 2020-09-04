https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-numbers-trump-approval-surges-52-black-voter-approval-jumps-32-race-joe-biden/
President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating surged to 52% on Friday for Labor Day Weekend.
This is despite the continued media onslaught over the coronavirus panic-porn and the continued and constant attacks on this president by the liberal mainstream media.
Barack Obama had a 47% approval rating at the same point in his presidency.
What is more significant– President Trump has 45% approval from black voters.
This is a HUGE number and must terrify Democrats.
And, as Rasmussen reported earlier, Obama had a 95% positive media.
Broadcast coverage of President Trump is a 95% negative.
