President Donald Trump released a letter to pro-life Americans today promising to continue fighting against abortion during his second term in office, saying he would “fight in the trenches for unborn children and their mothers.”

As Joe Biden caves to the radical pro-abortion left and works to implement nationwide, taxpayer-funded abortion until birth, President Trump has stood strong in his pro-life commitments and his letter reminds pro-life Americans what he’s done during the last four years to fight for life.

President Trump is the most pro-life president in American history, according to many pro-life organizations that have endorsed his re-election and with four more years in the White House he says he will continue to transform the federal judiciary by appointing judges who recognize the sanctity of life and finally defeat the Democrat-backed abortion industry.

In a letter to leaders and activists in the pro-life movement, President Trump reiterated his commitment to defend the unborn:

“As I seek re-election this November, I need your help in contrasting my bold pro-life leadership with Joe Biden’s abortion extremism. The Democratic Party unequivocally supports abortion on-demand, up until the moment of birth, and even infanticide — leaving babies to die after failed abortions. Joe Biden’s embrace of this extreme position is most evidenced by his support for taxpayer funding of abortion on-demand. Forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions is an abhorrent position that must be defeated at the ballot box. Joe Biden has doubled down on these positions with his selection of abortion extremist Kamala Harris as his running mate. With your help, I will win re-election, ensuring we have another four years to fight in the trenches for unborn children and their mothers.”

In one of his first acts as president, Trump reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits taxpayer funding to groups that promote or provide abortions overseas. The change defunded Planned Parenthood’s international arm of about $100 million in U.S. tax dollars.

Trump has repeatedly called out the Democratic Party’s extreme position on abortion. During his State of the Union address Trump slammed the governors of New York and Virginia for promoting abortion up to birth and infanticide. He also called for Congress to pass a ban on late-term abortions on babies who are capable of feeling pain.

Trump and his administration have made a number of changes to protect those who morally object to abortions, expanding conscience protections for medical workers who believe it is wrong to kill an unborn baby and increasing religious exemptions for Obamacare.

His administration also intervened to stop the United Nations from supporting abortion in a resolution about sexual violence. In 2018, under his leadership, the State Department removed references to the so-called “right” to abort an unborn baby from a global human rights report as well.

During his presidency, the administration also finalized a new Title X rule that requires health care entities to completely separate abortion from their taxpayer-funded services. Planned Parenthood, which already has said it will not comply, could lose about $60 million annually through the policy change. However, the abortion group is suing to block the cuts.

Trump has appointed dozens of conservative judges to federal courts as well, including two to the U.S. Supreme Court and he has repeatedly told the UN that he will not promote abortion as a human right.

