https://www.dailywire.com/news/internal-universal-films-memo-reveals-social-justice-agenda-that-will-drive-content

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) sent a memo to employees on Friday announcing the members of an “inclusion committee” that will shape the makeup and culture of the company, as well as the content it produces, according to a copy of the memo obtained by The Daily Wire.

UFEG is a subsidiary of NBCUniversal and includes the animation studio DreamWorks, the film studio Universal Pictures, as well as several other influential entertainment shops. The memo, which was sent to UFEG staff, as well as to the employees of its affiliates, outlined its push to “increase diversity, equity and inclusion” company-wide.

UFEG studios are major players in the movie industry. Though it was not owned by NBCUniversal at the time, DreamWorks put out “How to Train Your Dragon” in 2010 and the succession of hits in the “Shrek” series. Since it was bought by NBCUniversal in 2016, the animation studio has created “The Boss Baby,” released in 2017, and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in 2019.

The memo said the company will focus on five “pillars” of their agenda of diversity and inclusion: workforce strategies and practices, culture and belonging, creative partners and storytelling, business partners and practices, and social transformation. The company says that it will begin making business and partnering decisions based off its goals of diversity and inclusion as well.

One of the company’s aims is to “create strategies and leverage existing NBCU resources to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion are implemented in how core business is conducted, including vendors, consultants and business partners,” the memo says.

Read the entire memo below:

Dear Colleagues, Last month, Donna announced the formation of an Inclusion Committee that will take an active role in enhancing and implementing strategies to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in both the Studio’s creative endeavors and within our workforce culture, in collaboration and partnership with all UFEG employees. The guiding principle of the committee is to empower voices to tell stories that reflect our global marketplace and the diverse audiences we serve, as well as proactively develop a just and inclusive workforce culture where individuals of all backgrounds can thrive. The committee will focus on five key pillars: Workforce Strategies and Practices Hiring, recruitment, retention and development efforts – feeding the talent pipeline. Culture and Belonging Develop strategies to embed diversity, equity and inclusion values, practices and goals into our core business in conjunction with senior management accountability. Creative Partners and Storytelling Develop strategies to increase inclusion and representation in storytelling, filmmakers and talent (behind and on camera). Business Partners and Practices Create strategies and leverage existing NBCU resources to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion are implemented in how core business is conducted, including vendors, consultants and business partners. Social Transformation With a community focus on social equity and justice, engage UFEG employees in internal and external outreach efforts, participation with existing company-wide resources including Employees Resource Groups (ERGs) and Comcast NBCUnites sponsorship commitments. We are very excited to announce the committee members who represent various areas across UFEG and will serve as thought leaders to bring about sustainable change for their respective pillar. These members are in addition to the hundreds of employees who have signed up to be a part of the Universal Voices community, as well as numerous sub-committees that will be established to help support our priorities, and our business led initiatives sponsored by our various senior leaders. Everyone has the opportunity to be a part of this journey, regardless of where you sit within the organization. And together, we will work to amplify and support our work in embracing diversity across the business and support racial equity. We look forward to frequently sharing updates with you on our progress. In the meantime, if you would like to join Universal Voices and be a part of a community that helps us with these efforts to mobilize, provide ideas and feedback and take action, please email universal.inclusioncommittee@nbcuni.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

