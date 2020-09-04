https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/04/investigative-reporter-says-its-ludicrous-to-suggest-a-multi-million-dollar-journalism-enterprise-like-the-atlantic-would-run-a-made-up-story-trips-over-other-multi-million-dollar-journalis/

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back today at an article in The Atlantic that certainly appears to have been part of a coordinated effort on the Left:

WH Press Sec. McEnany says “The liberal activists at The Atlantic” are “only interested in peddling conspiracy-laden propaganda,” then leaves without taking questions. pic.twitter.com/aKw6a09mqY — The Recount (@therecount) September 4, 2020

A Right Wing Watch “investigative reporter” says it’s impossible that The Atlantic got anything wrong. Yes, impossible:

It is ludicrous to suggest a multi-million dollar journalism enterprise like The Atlantic would run a story so damaging from it’s editor in chief with totally made up sources. You’re telling me that would get through legal? That no one would have stopped it? Impossible https://t.co/luqh8CpaxM — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) September 4, 2020

Impossible?

@ComfortablySmug opens things up with a shot & chaser:

The mainstream media has such ironclad legal standards that the Washington Post and CNN had to cut settlement checks to Nick Sandmann:

CNN stood by and doubled down on a hit piece on Nick Sandmann, and look where that got CNN.https://t.co/RAOASrLrAZ — HNB (@hnbrown4885) September 4, 2020

Pfft. How many people were fired for lying about Nick Sandmann, even after CNN & WaPo settled?#JournalismIsDead — Little Min™ The Restored (@PaulinaLudewig) September 4, 2020

Nick Sandmann would probably have something to say about this if he wasn’t busy depositing large checks from “multi-million dollar journalism enterprise[s]” for doing exactly what you say would be ludicrous to do. — Jon Isaac (@RealJonIsaac) September 4, 2020

The media has pushed false narratives about Trump every other day for four years now. How on earth do you expect an assumption of credibility? No one trusts you anymore. https://t.co/YaMNe90bsR — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 4, 2020

And that embarrassing display “reporters” put on at Joe Biden’s press conference today only further proved why they should never get the benefit of the doubt.

Wait until you find out how much the National Enquirer is worth. https://t.co/IBoyOpMV69 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 4, 2020

Having worked in media, it is completely possible. https://t.co/ONZnpsj4DP — Grant (@grantgambling) September 4, 2020

Seriously? You think that the mainstream media is still credible? Bless your heart… https://t.co/BrOdwB9gxc — The Chunky D🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@TheChunkyD) September 4, 2020

The story was laughably false from the start. And it was debunked yesterday. But yeah, maybe there’s a chance it’s still true. https://t.co/qptLy30KS6 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 4, 2020

Dems and the media will cling to it as long as possible until moving on to the next manufactured outrage.

