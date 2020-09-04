https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/04/investigative-reporter-says-its-ludicrous-to-suggest-a-multi-million-dollar-journalism-enterprise-like-the-atlantic-would-run-a-made-up-story-trips-over-other-multi-million-dollar-journalis/

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back today at an article in The Atlantic that certainly appears to have been part of a coordinated effort on the Left:

A Right Wing Watch “investigative reporter” says it’s impossible that The Atlantic got anything wrong. Yes, impossible:

Impossible?

@ComfortablySmug opens things up with a shot & chaser:

LOL.

The mainstream media has such ironclad legal standards that the Washington Post and CNN had to cut settlement checks to Nick Sandmann:

Right?

And that embarrassing display “reporters” put on at Joe Biden’s press conference today only further proved why they should never get the benefit of the doubt.

Dems and the media will cling to it as long as possible until moving on to the next manufactured outrage.

