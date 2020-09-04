https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/04/it-was-worth-it-mollie-hemingways-self-awareness-nuke-strike-on-peter-strzok-was-so-devastating-that-he-quickly-blocked-her/

The crumbling hit piece about Trump in The Atlantic continues to fall apart under scrutiny, and it was clearly a coordinated effort with the Democrats. However, as we’ve seen countless times ever since Trump took office, the narrative that has been developed is all that matters. Former FBI agent Peter Strzok was among those helping spread the dubious story around:

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” “Who were the good guys in this war?” Our President asked this? As a vet who served alongside those who gave their life for our nation, and son of a 2-tour Vietnam vet, these are disgusting, un-American statements. https://t.co/PIG2w6vt2e — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) September 4, 2020

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway suggested Strzok take a few moments for self-reflection:

Peter, I’m beginning to get the feeling you fall a bit too easily for patently absurd stories about those whose politics you oppose. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 4, 2020

Boom.

But guess what happened next:

Peter Strzok blocked me for this but it was definitely worth it https://t.co/871RzHPzdp — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 4, 2020

LOL. We’re hardly surprised.

OMgosh….I don’t think I will ever read a funnier tweet!!! https://t.co/W35ewf6X7V pic.twitter.com/T3HveHdJML — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 4, 2020

Wow! Who would have known there is a solution to “mean tweets,” or in the case of Mollie, just funny on-target ones! https://t.co/3qzkQrr8am — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 4, 2020

Somebody inform The Atlantic’s anti-Trump “unnamed sources”!

