The crumbling hit piece about Trump in The Atlantic continues to fall apart under scrutiny, and it was clearly a coordinated effort with the Democrats. However, as we’ve seen countless times ever since Trump took office, the narrative that has been developed is all that matters. Former FBI agent Peter Strzok was among those helping spread the dubious story around:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway suggested Strzok take a few moments for self-reflection:

Boom.

But guess what happened next:

LOL. We’re hardly surprised.

Somebody inform The Atlantic’s anti-Trump “unnamed sources”!

