https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jim-carrey-godfather-michael-corleone-al-pacino/2020/09/04/id/985434

Actor Jim Carrey is slamming President Donald Trump and comparing him to mob boss Michael Corleone from “The Godfather” film.

Carrey’s comments about the president and the fictional movie character played by Al Pacino came in a column posted by The Atlantic on Thursday.

Carrey took exception to Trump accepting the GOP presidential nomination at the White House.

He wrote: “Watching Trump accept the nomination of the Republican Party in the people’s house during a pandemic he exacerbated was like watching Michael Corleone swear a sacred oath while his underlings settled scores across the city.”

And Carrey noted: “I’ve spent much of my career trying to reach audiences through humor. But relying on jokes can sometimes cancel out the seriousness of what you’re trying to say. At this moment, the best anyone can offer is gallows humor. The truth is, we should all be seriously concerned.”

He called Trump “a bourgeois New York con artist.”

“Too many Americans support Trump because he appeals to their basest and most primitive urges, through his racism, his misogyny, his mockery of the disabled, and his encouragement of violence during his campaign,” Carrey said.

He called on Americans to vote in record numbers in November.

“We must vote for decency, humanity, and a way of life that once again captures the imagination of kids all over the world — kids like me,” he said.

