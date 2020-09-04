https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/jobs-jobs-jobs-trump-recovery-greatest-recovery-ever-unemployment-drops-nearly-2-8-4-happy-labor-day-usa/

The Trump recovery is the greatest recovery on record.

Job numbers released today through the end of August were massive. There was an increase of more than a million jobs ! And the unemployment rate dropped to 8.4%, more than 2 points lower than July’s 10.2%!



The Trump White House is no doubt ecstatic with the news from the BLS and August jobs numbers. President Trump tweeted moments ago:

Great Jobs Numbers! 1.37 Million Jobs Added In August. Unemployment Rate Falls To 8.4% (Wow, much better than expected!). Broke the 10% level faster and deeper than thought possible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

According to data released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, President Trump added 1.37 million jobs to the economy in August. The markets are at a record pace and now jobs are coming back! This is great news after the horrendous economic disaster the China coronavirus placed on the economy. Before this, the United States and President Trump were enjoying the greatest economy in US and world history with the GDP at $23 trillion – more than any economy ever!

Up through February, the US economy had increased with more than 7 million jobs in the three years prior to that time – all under President Trump.



Also according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the US unemployment rate dropped nearly 2 points, from 10.2% to 8.4%.

The Trump team released this message this morning:

While Joe Biden continues to root for bad news, the economy maintained its rapid recovery as more and more Americans are returning to work. For the fourth consecutive month, the American economy has added a massive number of jobs in the greatest period of job growth in history. The 1.4 million jobs added in August are 2.5 times the number of jobs created in any single month of the entire Obama-Biden Administration, driving the unemployment rate down again. In just four months, more than 10.6 million jobs – nearly half of the jobs lost to the pandemic – have already been recovered. While the work is not finished, President Trump’s policies positioned us to fight through the coronavirus crisis and reopen faster than doomsayers like Biden predicted. Biden says he would shut down the economy again, despite obvious evidence that we can be safe and get back to work at the same time. Biden would cripple the recovery by raising taxes by at least $4 trillion on more than 80 percent of taxpayers and impose the job-killing Green New Deal on every person, business, and building in the country. He would award work permits to illegal aliens and introduce more competition to Americans trying to get back on their feet. While Biden hopes for economic ruin to buoy his political fortunes, President Trump is leading the nation, working every day to Make America Great Again again.”

President Trump is making the American economy great again and he’s doing it with the greatest economic recovery ever!



