https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/04/joe-biden-accused-of-groping-breast-of-secret-service-agents-girlfriend-during-2009-photo-op-n890257
About The Author
Related Posts
NYT's Charles Blow Targets George Washington Statues While Trump Defends Them Amid Vandalism
June 30, 2020
Say it ain't so, Steve
August 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy