https://100percentfedup.com/joe-biden-reads-script-saying-end-of-quote-after-making-debunked-claim-about-social-security/

Joe Biden just spoke in Wilmington, Delaware, and continued his string of gaffes. He was reading off of the teleprompter when he mistakenly said, “end of quote,” after speaking about Social Security. He obviously forgot to leave that part out of the script.

[embedded content]

Biden also looked confused when he was unable to figure out who to call on and asked his staff to call on the list that was prearranged. How in the world will this man function if he can’t even hold a press conference without help?

[embedded content]

Scenes like this call attention to the big difference in the candidates and their abilities. President Trump is quick on his feet and able to fire away with reporters for as long as he needs to. Biden has proven he’s incapable of managing a press conference without help from hi taff and the teleprompter.

