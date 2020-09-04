https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-rewrites-history-tells-wisconsin-audience-black-guy-invented-lightbulb-video/

Joe Biden made a rare public appearance Thursday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He met with sex offender Jacob Blake and his anti-Semitic father Jacob Blake, Sr.

The former Vice President later held a gathering with a small group of supporters and media people where he was panting and ranting about raising taxes.

TRENDING: Secret Service Inadvertently Confirms Gateway Pundit Story About Biden Sexually Assaulting Agent’s Girlfriend

Joe Biden weirdly introduced his wife mid-sentence during his talk.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-meet-jacob-blake-sr-kenosha-long-history-racist-anti-semitic-anti-christian-posts/

And then later in his talk he told his audience Thomas Edison did not invent the lightbulb – it was a black man.

Joe Biden: “Why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes. A black man invented the light bulb not a white guy named Edison, Okay?”

Biden saying the lightbulb wasn’t invented by Edison pic.twitter.com/105nO1cKmN — intelwave 🌺🌸 #FreeKyle (@inteldotwav) September 3, 2020

That was weird.

The black man, Lewis Latimer, created an improved filament, he didn’t invent the bulb.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

