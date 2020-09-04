https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/04/joe-scarborough-reminds-mika-brzezinski-that-donald-trump-would-shoot-us-if-he-could-video/

Do Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have adequate protective detail? Because according to this, they’re basically risking their lives by criticizing Donald Trump:

Yeah, they’re totally having a normal one. Normal for “Morning Joe,” anyway.

They’re a train wreck.

An intellectual dishonest train wreck.

Exit reminder:

