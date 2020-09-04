https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-bolton-debunks-atlantic-hit-piece-on-trump/
About The Author
Related Posts
Rachel Maddow tries to fact check Kristi Noem — Fails Miserably!
August 26, 2020
Ian Poulter is just showing off…
September 3, 2020
Here comes an asteroid to remind us 2020 isn’t messing around…
August 22, 2020
C-SPAN caller for the win! — Dude’s face is comedy gold…
August 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy